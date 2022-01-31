Dubai (Etihad)

A confrontation under the slogan “Brotherhood and Tolerance” brought together the teams of the Al-Faisaly Fans Association and the Al-Wehdat Fans Association in the Emirates, in a warm atmosphere in conjunction with the Jordanian community’s celebration of King Abdullah II’s 60th birthday.

The ceremonial match was held at The Legends Sports Stadiums behind the Jordanian Social Club in Dubai, in the presence of the Consul of Jordan in the country, Assem Al-Ababneh, and the head of the Al-Hamad Group, Nashat Al-Sahouna.

The Al-Faisaly Supporters Association team won the match 3-2, after a match characterized by high sportsmanship and a fraternal meeting between the fans of the two teams, and the confrontation was followed by the coronation ceremonies and the distribution of appreciation shields to the official sponsors.