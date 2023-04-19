Export to Russia | Alko labels Pernod Ricard products: “You can make choices according to your values”

Pernod Ricard came under fire when it announced that it would start exporting some of its products to Russia. “Alko has no legal requirements to remove Pernod Ricard’s products from the selection,” Alko informs.

Alcohol giant Pernod Ricard products will be labeled from Thursday in Alko stores. Pernod Ricard has come under fire after it announced that it will start exporting some of its products to Russia again.

“Although we understand consumers’ feelings, Alko does not have the legal requirements to remove Pernod Ricard’s products from the selection,” says Alko in its announcement.

According to the Alcohol Act, Alko must treat its suppliers equally and without discrimination, and it cannot choose suppliers and products based on where the suppliers take their drinks.

However, in order to serve consumers, Alko adds the text “Pernod Ricard Finland” to the additional information field of the product price tags. The information will also appear in the online store.

“In this way, the consumer can make choices according to their values,” states Alko.

Alko says it will continue to discuss the situation with Pernod Ricard.