The tormented 2007

The rivalry with Michael Schumacher ended in 2006, the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso he started another the following season. Switched from Renault to McLarenthe Spaniard found himself as a new teammate a young rookie like Lewis Hamilton, which proved to be a real obstacle for the current Aston Martin driver. The internal tension between the two degenerated completely on the occasion of 2007 Hungarian GP qualifyingwhen Alonso he did not leave on purpose from the pit lane pitch in Q3 to make Hamilton lose precious seconds, who arrived behind him to change tires before the final assault for pole position.

The beginning of the Spy Story

The incident sent the then Team Principal into a rage Ron Dennis, with Alonso subsequently being penalized five places on the grid. However, during a meeting held the following morning, the British manager was ‘blackmailed’ by his pilot, who made a particular request, as reported at the time by the BBC: to sabotage the race of his teammate. Alternatively, the Oviedo pilot would have cDelivered to FIA mail in his possession they contained confidential information belonging to Ferrariin what would later go down in history as the scandal Spy Story. Even then, in reality, the International Federation was aware of what was happening in McLaren, which came later excluded from the 2007 constructors championship and sentenced to one fine of 100 million dollars for having procured intellectual property material of the Maranello team.

The other contrasts with Dennis

The battle between Dennis and Alonso then lived a second, decisive phase in GP of China of that same year, when the Team Principal admitted that the real fight for McLaren was not with Felipe Massa for the conquest of the title, but with Fernando Alonso. Sixteen years after those episodes, the Spaniard once again spoke of his tormented experience with the British team in an interview with Daily Mail: “That season the situation was not handled well by our bosses – recalled the current Aston Martin driver – we were young and immature, and we were many of the things we are not now, and we needed help from management which we did not receive. I could not continue with McLaren. It was a team with eyes only on one side of the garage. As Ron said after the penultimate race in China, ‘our race is not with Massa, but with Fernando’. When your team says this, you can’t continue, but in a career you learn. It’s no secret I’ve never felt at home in Woking.”

From clashes to desire

Since that year, the careers of Alonso and Hamilton have never met within the same team, but the respect between the two has never lacked: “We had a difficult season – admitted the number 14 – but we respected what the other was doing on the track, and we still respect it. We each consider the other a talented driver, and he is one of the toughest competitors we have ever met. It would be nice to finish our career togetherI’d love to.”