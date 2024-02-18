By: Marte Vega Román, president of CAADES

For 32 years, the Expo Agro Sinaloahas been a fundamental factor in bringing the farmers the technological innovations that have allowed them to improve their competitiveness and in this way be at the level of the best national and international producers. Proof of this is that we are currently the main national producer of grains and vegetables.

And this year, it will not be the exception, since from February 21 to 23, the Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer of Fundación Produce Sinaloa will be the meeting point between farmerstechnicians field, agricultural entrepreneurs, researchersstudents of agronomy courses and all actors in the productive chain, who will have the opportunity to generate networks of agribusiness with new suppliers and will be able to validate the technologies that have been developed in recent times to make the field profitable.

We are convinced that the best agricultural technicians and producers have been trained over the years at Expo Agro Sinaloa, and this year there will be more than 38 presentations between panels, technical and master conferences. In addition to the exhibition of machinery and companies dedicated to the agricultural sector in the agrocenter area, without leaving aside the Small and Medium Enterprises through the pavilion that the Ministry of Economy promotes to support entrepreneurs who give added value. to the products that we produce here in Sinaloa.

These types of spaces are ideal to show all the potential that our state has, as has been mentioned on other occasions, Expo Agro Sinaloa is a window to exhibit all the positive things that are done in Sinaloa, such as the diversity of vegetables, mainly the tomato, and grains, highlighting the white corn with which the precious tortillas are made, but it also allows you to show the warmth of its people, the city, its flavors and its landscapes.

Due to the above, we are sure that Expo Agro Sinaloa, with the promotion of CAADES and Fundación Produce Sinaloa, will continue to be an important icon of agricultural events at the national level, which is proudly the heritage of all Sinaloans.

More from CAADES: