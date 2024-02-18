Mr. Haarkötter, you are a professor of communication science at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and have written a book about kissing. What is a kiss to you?

A bit of communication. My book is primarily about the communicative aspect of kissing. What I mean by this is that kissing is neither something purely physical nor something purely sexual. I believe that kissing is primarily a form of physical communication. Like any other form of communication, kissing is subject to certain rules in order to constitute and convey meaning.

Gestures are also body communication. I understand what someone is trying to say when they point at something. But what is the meaning of kissing?

For example, if we want to order a pizza with artichokes in Rome, but don't know the Italian expression for this Pizza ai carciofi is, we point our finger at a picture in the menu. We always resort to physical communication when the limits of verbal communication have been reached. But pointing out something is just a very special form of communication. Another case for communication difficulties are relationship conversations. It's easy to talk about rational things, but when it comes to feelings, we're often at a loss for words. With a kiss we can express feelings that we can no longer do with language. Kissing is oral communication without any verbal component.



More than many words? Prince Harry and his wife Meghan show their love to the world.

Image: AP



Isn't kissing the act of showing affection rather than just communicating it? After all, hugging someone is not the same as talking about them.

The legendary signature song of the film “Casablanca” says: “A kiss is just a kiss.” That’s true, because a kiss is just a kiss, it’s not the affection expressed. There are indeed forms of communication in which the communication is also the action it describes. An example of this is the famous “yes” at the wedding. Once the future spouses have said “Yes, I want,” they consummate their marriage at the same moment. This is not necessarily the case when kissing. Kissing has too many different meanings.

Why do we even kiss?

The history of kissing is extremely varied. Kissing was very fashionable among the ancient Greeks and Romans. The Romans distinguished three different types of kisses, for each of which they had their own Latin expressions. However, kissing was regulated very hierarchically in ancient cultures. It was unthinkable that a person of high rank would, for example, kiss a slave. This changed in the Christianity of the early church. In his letters, Apostle Paul asked Christians to kiss each other as a sign of peace. The fact that people kissed each other regardless of social status was considered an expression of the equality of all people before God. When the church became the anti-lust organization we know it as today during the Middle Ages, that changed. Pope Innocent III. finally banned kissing between believers entirely. In the beginning they made do with so-called kissing tablets. These were small pieces of wood that were kissed and passed on. When sensuality was rediscovered in the Renaissance, kissing reemerged as the romantic gesture we know it as today. The history of kissing is cyclical.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









Is kissing currently popular?