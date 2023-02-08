Matías Messi, brother of Lionel Messi, spoke on the Twitch channel ‘Labajada10’, about his son Tomás, about the possible return of the captain of the Argentine National Team to the Barcelona club. His statements were explosive and have already had an impact in the world of Spanish football.

In the chat They asked him if Messi would return to Barcelonawhich meant his home for many years, and Messi’s brother responded with a personal anecdote reflecting his opinion on the matter, with some impressive phrases.

“I have a clipping from the Barcelona newspaper Sport, which says ‘Messi should go back to Barcelona’ and I subtitled ‘hahaha we are not going back to Barcelona’ and if we go back, we are going to do a good cleaning, among other things throw out Joan Laporta, an ungrateful”. A blunt declaration of intent on what could be the future of the footballer.

“People should have gone out to march for Laporta to leave and Messi to stay,” he also shot on the Twitch channel, adding: “The Barcelona museum is the Messi museum. The Spanish are traitors.”

“We are not going to return to Barcelona. And if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, throw out Joan Laporta. An ungrateful man, with everything that Messi gave Barcelona…” – Matías Messi, brother of Leo.pic.twitter.com/ILdX400DN7 – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) February 8, 2023

In the chat he was also asked if he preferred Gavi or Pedri, and Matías Messi was also very blunt: “I don’t like either of them, but if I have to stay with one, I’ll stay with Gavi”.

In addition, Matías Messi explained that his mother once told him: “They are going to do the same thing to him as they did to Ronaldinho.” His statements did not stop there. The brother of the star from Rosario also spoke of the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid and once again praised the figure of Leo: “Barcelona began to be known after Messi.”

Contacted by the newspaper Sport, the group close to Lionel Messi stated that “Matías’s opinion is individual” and “it does not have to coincide with Leo’s or with that of other members of his family or those around him”.

Not surprisingly, what is reflected, according to the footballer’s environment, is that “Matías’ words make it clear that leaving Barça was painful and the wound was very deep.”

When in November of last year Joan Laporta was consulted about a possible return of Messithe president of the entity recognized that the Argentine star did not leave Barcelona in the best way.

“Leo is playing in a team and out of respect for him and the team where he plays, I shouldn’t comment on these issues,” said the Barça leader, before taking charge of the star’s departure: “We didn’t resolve it well. I feel responsible for this. Institutionally I did not solve it well, but institutionally it was not easy either… He knows that Barcelona is his home and we love him very much”.

that bitter farewell



Lionel Messi at the farewell press conference.

On August 8, 2021, Lionel Messi said a tearful goodbye to Barcelona. On that occasion, she said: “I did everything possible to stay, but it couldn’t. I have nothing more to say”, said the ‘Flea’.

Then, he added: “everything was arranged to continue and at the last moment it could not be done due to the issue of La Liga (the Financial Fair Play)”. And he explained: “The club did not want to get into more debt. I have nothing to say to Tebas (Javier). The times I ran into him I had a cordial greeting ”.

Regarding the negotiations with Barcelona, ​​then he was blunt. “After the elections I went to eat with Laporta (Joan). He was convinced that he was going to continue. We had everything arranged and there were no problems in the contract. I had no doubts and we knew what we were planning to do, ”he said.

The attacker slipped that “many things are said, but not all are true.” Meanwhile, he added: “I had lowered my file by 50 percent and they did not ask me for anything else. That’s how it was. I was always transparent with the partner and never lied. What mattered to me was to tell the truth to the people who so much media”.

“Without a doubt, it is the most difficult moment of my career,” he also expressed at that well-remembered press conference as the Tokyo Olympics concluded.

And about other difficult moments in his extensive career at the club, he explained: “I had many defeats, but the next day I went back to training and had my revenge. This is something else. Is the end. I didn’t want to leave and that’s why the sadness”.

