Ukrainian nationalists fired five NATO-caliber shells at the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk. This was announced on Wednesday, February 8, by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the JCCC.

The shelling was recorded at 21:55 Moscow time. The radicals used shells of 155-mm caliber, which is used by NATO member countries, according to Telegram channel Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

Earlier that day, on February 8, Ukrainian radicals fired three rockets from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system at the Leninsky district of Donetsk. Eyewitnesses of the incident reported a subsequent explosion in the city.

On the footage from the affected area, which was at the disposal of Izvestia, you can see the crater formed as a result of the fall of the projectile, as well as fragments of ammunition. According to local residents, the blow fell on the area where families with children live.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

