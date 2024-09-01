Prosecutor’s Office: Two factories damaged after explosions in Sumy, northern Ukraine

In the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine, two enterprises were damaged after explosions. This was reported on its Telegram channel reports Prosecutor’s Office of Sumy Region.

“One of the city’s industrial enterprises was damaged, in particular, a production and storage facility… A workshop of one of the local factories was also damaged,” the report states. According to data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alarm was declared in Sumy Oblast at 20:24 and continues to this day.

On August 28, the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported that the Russian military had struck warehouses in Sumy and a station where ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army is distributed. According to him, the strike was carried out at approximately 22:25. The attack was carried out in the direction of the sorting area of ​​the railway station, where the warehouses are located.

Earlier, numerous explosions were heard in Kyiv. More than 15 explosions were heard in the capital of Ukraine.