In a world where RPGs abound and desperately try to stand out, finding something truly unique is like unearthing a diamond in the rough. Wilderfeastthe new one RPG Of KC Shipublished by Horrible Guild and from Grumpy Bear in Italian, it could be that diamond we’ve been waiting for. Inspired by the famous franchise Monster Hunter, Wilderfeast It doesn’t just offer epic battles against gigantic creatures, but invites us to reflect deeply on our relationship with nature, and the food we consume.

Hunting and Cooking: A Sustainable Combination

Imagine being a wilderan adventurer who hunts gigantic creatures not just for glory, but to turn them into sumptuous feasts. But here, it’s not just about cooking delicious dishes: each meal you prepare allows you to absorb the abilities of the creatures you consume, transforming you into a human-animal hybrid. It is a version of the saying “you are what you eat” taken to a whole new level and handled with such delicacy as to avoid the simple glorification of hunting.

Wilderfeast constantly reminds us of the importance of maintaining a balance with nature. You do not hunt for vanity or to enrich yourself, but to protect the world from creatures afflicted by a mysterious disease called frenzycaused by the greed of a global conglomerate. It is an act of necessity, not gratuitous violence, and that makes every hunt a moment of reflection on conservation and respect for our surroundings.

The One Earth, the world in which it is set Wilderfeastis a fascinating mix of reality and fantasy, a place where real animals coexist with mythical creatures in a post-apocalyptic context. Here, futuristic technology and primitive weapons meet, creating a unique and immersive setting. And when it comes to gameplay, Wilderfeast is no exception. Cooking isn’t just a way to enhance your character’s abilities; it’s a ritual filled with meaning. Before each meal, you pay homage to the creature you’re about to consume, acknowledging the sacrifice and strengthening the bond between food, culture, and nature.

A Tasty and Balanced Game System

Wilderfeast’s gameplay system is built to be accessible yet deep, with a dice mechanic that combines simplicity and flexibility. Players can choose the style they approach actions with, using a six-sided dice system (d6) and a eight-sided die (d8) to determine the quality of success. The “wild” element adds an extra layer of risk and reward, allowing players to draw on the animalistic abilities they have absorbed, but at the risk of losing control.

The fights against the giant creatures are designed to be fluid and dynamicwith players moving around their opponents in a ballet of attacks and defenses, without having to resort to precise measurements. This approach keeps the action fast and engaging, reflecting the intensity of the typical video game combat to which Wilderfeast he is inspired.

In Wilderfeast finally, the weapons of the wilders they are anything but conventional: giant kitchen utensils transformed into tools of battle. These everyday objects, such as knives, forks and ladles, are reinterpreted as powerful weapons, perfectly suited to confront the colossal creatures of the game. This design choice not only adds a touch of originality and irony to the gameplay, but also strengthens the thematic link between hunting and food preparation, transforming every fight into a prelude to the creation of a banquet, where kitchen tools become weapons of survival.

With the rules quickstart already available and the release is scheduled for September, Wilderfeast promises to be a game that not only satisfies the appetite for adventure, but also leaves an indelible mark. If you are curious and want to stay updated on all the news, we strongly recommend you to subscribe to the official mailing list of Grumpy Bear Stuff to this link. This is a journey worth taking.