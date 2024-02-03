Cape Verde is hard at work writing a fairy tale on the African Cup of Nations. The Rotterdam-based team will face South Africa in the quarter-finals. Ivory Coast defeated Mali in the quarterfinals after extra time. Will the Cape Verdeans also reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup? Follow the match in our live blog below!
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Africa #Cup #goals #Cape #Verde #South #Africa #reach #semifinals
Leave a Reply