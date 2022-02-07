Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

A state of controversy prevailed in the Tunisian street after President Kais Saied’s decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, in a move described by political analysts as a corrective one that supports the will of the Tunisian people.

Political experts and analysts said that the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council was a delayed decision taken by the Tunisian president, stressing that this council did not take any decisions on trials and accountability, especially with regard to charges of terrorism, corruption and other files demanded by the Tunisian people.

Tunisian political analyst Al-Hadi Hamdoun stressed that dissolving the council is a necessary step for the beginning of a deep reform in the satellite system, holding judges suspected of corruption accountable, and speeding up the examination of files of national security concern, especially assassination files.

He added to Al-Ittihad that despite the delay in this step that should have been taken since July 25, it was a decisive and clear decision in the direction of the president’s urgent desire and his continuous demands for the judges to work hard and purify the judicial system of corruption, verify suspicions of corruption, and research the extraordinary growth of wealth regarding some judges.

Hamdoun pointed out that it is noticeable in the matter that a number of judges, especially the Supreme Judicial Council, reject these decisions, which confirms the beginning of a major conflict between judges and President Qais Saeed, and the beginning of a new phase filled with turmoil and paralysis of judicial work and courts in general.

The Tunisian political analyst pointed out that litigants and lawyers will often pay his tax, which will raise tension, which will prompt the Ministry of Justice to take deterrent measures and refer some judges to investigation.

Constitutional expert and lawyer Hazem al-Kasuri agreed about the delay in the decision to dissolve the Judicial Council, explaining that this council, for more than a year since its election, did not move a finger and walked in the fold of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement and obtained privileges without results.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Kasuri stressed that the Council was not biased towards justice, the concepts of freedom, the protection of rights and the will of the Tunisian people, but rather was a real face to protect the judges who were involved in corruption and the Ennahda movement, which prompted the Tunisian president to send a message after another. To determine responsibility but they did not move a finger.