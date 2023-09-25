Sunday, September 24, 2023



The Isaac Peral Foundation will organize a day on innovation in the Region of Murcia on October 3, together with the Cotec Foundation. Under the name ‘Innovation in the Region of Murcia: The vision of Cotec’, the meeting aims to explore, learn and collaborate in the search for creative solutions to the challenges facing the current industry. It will be held in the General Archive of the Region of Murcia and will last approximately two hours, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Firstly, Aleix Pons, director of Economy and Finance at the Cotec Foundation, will make a presentation based on studies carried out by the Cotec Foundation on regional innovation systems from different perspectives. In addition, topics such as the perception that Murcian society has about the phenomenon of innovation will be addressed; the generation of gazelle or high-growth companies in the Region; investment in the so-called ‘intangible assets’, characteristic of the knowledge economy, and the evolution of the Region’s position in the synthetic index that allows classifying the innovative performance of the 240 European regions.

Next, there will be a round table moderated by Jorge Barrero, managing director of Cotec, in which Adrián Valverde (Grupo Primafrio), Yolanda Torres (M Torres) and Antonio Romero (Info) will participate. In it, they will talk about the importance of promoting innovation in the industrial sector from their professional perspective. The event will also be attended by personalities from the political and business spheres of the Region of Murcia and Spain, such as the president of the Cotec Foundation, Cristina Garmendia, and the president of the Isaac Peral Foundation, Alfonso Corbalán, among others.

It will be a first-class event where entrepreneurs, academics, business leaders and innovation enthusiasts will come together to create a space conducive to the exchange of ideas and the development of transformative projects. The event seeks to promote the culture of innovation in all sectors and promote collaboration between various actors to enhance the economic and social growth of the Region of Murcia. Access, which is free until capacity is reached, prior inscription.