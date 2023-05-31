with videoOn social media, it was about one thing on Wednesday: Al Pacino will be a father again at the age of 83. In addition to congratulations, there was also criticism: ‘If that child is 18 years old, then he will be 101!’ The actor is not the only star who provides offspring at a later age: Mick Jagger and Rob de Nijs, among others, preceded him. Late parenting has advantages and disadvantages.