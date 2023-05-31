The advance of chapter 231 of “There is room in the background” has already been published and brings back the name of Laia. During the last episode of the América TV series, July was in the kitchen when she saw a photo of the young woman with another boy. This left her surprised and she immediately thought of Cristobal. For this reason, he had no better idea than to hide the cell phone of Diego Montalbán’s son, so that he does not see the story. However, in Las Nuevas Lomas you will see the photograph before.

Pepe, Titus and Félix will comment on Laia after seeing the publication. “They decorated the pituco vampire,” the ex-partner is heard to say teresa in advance of the América TV series. In addition, Hiro and July will star in a tense scene, after the niece of charo decided to hide Alessia’s brother’s cell phone in the oven. “How did you hide the cell phone from Cristobal?”, he will say very annoyed to the worker.

Finally, in the clip, it is observed that Felix will have a curious encounter with Cristóbal. “How is he doing with the lady in love with him?” The wachimán will ask the worker at Francesca’s, who will be surprised. What will happen to their relationship? There is little left to discover what will happen to your favorite characters.

Advance of chapter 231 of “There is room at the bottom”

