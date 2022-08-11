Home page World

Robin Dittrich

Wasps: Many people in Germany live in panic from the insects in summer. A sting can be painful, but it can also be fatal if you have an allergy.

Hamburg – Summer time is wasp time. This sentence has persisted in Germany for decades. In 2022, too, the little beasts will make German gardens unsafe. An expert is now even warning of one aggressive wasp plague. The wasps must not be killed or injured for no reason. However, there are some tips and tricks on how to protect yourself from a sting, reports 24hamburg.de.

Country: Germany Resident: Over 83 million Wasp season in Germany: Late July to November at the latest Most common wasp species in Germany: German wasp, common wasp

Expert warns of aggressive wasp plague – stings are inevitable

Whether relaxing in your own garden, at a barbecue or in the park: wasps keep German consumers on their toes in the summertime. Many people live in real fear of the little beasts. An expert is now warning that wasps could appear in significantly larger numbers in the future – and they will become more aggressive. Johann Ekov, owner of a pest control company in Heilbronn, tells Echo24 how bad it can really get. We may have “even worse times” ahead of us.

The common wasp could appear even more frequently in the summer of 2022 – and thus be more aggressive. © Imago

Consumers should be particularly wary of wasps in August and September: “The animals’ populations are usually at their peak then, but their natural food is becoming scarcer,” says Ekov. As a result, the wasps could appear more aggressive than usual. The expert can no longer save himself from orders to remove wasp nests: “Every single nest represents a general danger for the residents.”

Upcoming wasp plague in Germany – how to protect yourself from the animals

The most common wasp species in Germany are the German wasp and the common wasp. “Gemein” does not stand for how nasty the animal is, but for the word “ordinary”. Both wasp species have always been responsible for the bad reputation of pests in Germany. They have a liking for human food and drink, and often sting faster than one would like. If you have been stung and show severe allergic reactions: call the emergency doctor. Half an onion placed directly on the sting often helps with mild symptoms.

There is also one to prevent wasp stings in the first place Variety of tricks against wasps. What you should avoid at all costs is hitting or blowing on the buggers – this will only make them more aggressive. Killing wasps is still illegal – and can even be expensive. At certain Wasp species can face a fine of up to 65,000 euros. In summary, don’t panic and follow our tips on how to avoid wasp stings – according to expert Ekov, this will be necessary in the summer of 2022.