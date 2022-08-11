After seven years without any presentation in Chile, Don Omar, also dubbed ‘The king of kings’, returns. The Puerto Rican artist, producer and actor confirmed that he will be at the Latin Stars Festival, an event that will take place in Concepción. Likewise, the author of “Salió el sol”, “Pobre diabla”, “Dile” and “Danza kuduro” will be the main celebrity of the concert this October 29.

In addition to Chile, the ‘King of Reggaeton’ is on an international tour at the main festivals and stages in the US and South America. Check all the details in this note so you don’t miss the opportunity to see it live.

Where will Don Omar’s concert be in Chile this October 29?

Don Omar will be the main guest of the Latin Stars Festival and his first performance will be this October 29 at the Ester Roa Stadium, located in Concepción, Biobio Region. He also announced a second date for December 7.

Don Omar returns to Chile after seven years. Photo: Discomania

How to buy tickets for the Don Omar concert in Chile?

from this Wednesday August 10 at 12.00 pm platform can be accessed ticket plus to buy tickets for Don Omar’s concert at the Latin Stars Festival. Prices vary depending on the area, the website indicates the following: VIP court at 92,000 CLP, central box at 80,500 CLP and general court at 69,000 CLP.

Don Omar and other artists will be at the Latin Stars Festival in Chile. Photo: The World

Which artists will perform at the Latin Stars Festival along with Don Omar?

The official list of all the artists who will sing at the Latin Stars Festival has not yet been released, but to date several names have been added: Alex Got, Elegant Art, Franco ‘El Gorilla’, Katita DHQ and Standly.