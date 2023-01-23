ZTwo men who were arguing, who stopped in their cars on the open road near Eltville, were hit by another car. One of them, a 64-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries, the police said on Monday night. He died shortly after the ambulance reached the hospital.

The man had previously clashed with a young driver who had overtaken him on Sunday evening on federal highway 260 between Schlangenbad and Eltville in the Rheingau-Taunus district. The 64-year-old man then vented his displeasure with the headlight flasher. The 22-year-old driver then braked his car completely. The men then got out on the unlit stretch – apparently to discuss the situation, according to police.

Crashed into your own car

At that moment, a 27-year-old woman driving in the opposite direction passed the two vehicles. She first hit the younger of the two quarrelers with the outside mirror on the arm and then hit his opponent with the left front of the vehicle. The force of the impact threw the older man into his car, where he was left with serious injuries.

The 22-year-old man was reportedly slightly injured and was able to leave the hospital after outpatient treatment. The driver, like the 63-year-old passenger of the dead man, suffered a shock. Both were treated in a clinic after the accident.







An expert is now to reconstruct the course of events. The road was completely closed for more than four hours while the accident was being recorded.