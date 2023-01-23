Mexico City.- The Club America Eagles They continue with a scoring step in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil. In his second home game, at the Aztec stadiumthey did not touch their hearts and ended up overwhelming Xolas of Tijuana5-0, in actions of day 3.

The first of five goals for the team led by Angel Villacampa was in charge of Scarlett Camberos when fanning the error in the exit of the pack. Minutes later, another mistake by the defense ended in a goal; adyson willett he tried to fend off the ball but ended up at his own gate.

before the end of the first half Aurelie Kaci He signed the 3-0 to go to the break with a thrashing in his favor. In the complement came the great moment of Kiana Palacios. With two extraordinary scores he got his second double to add five goals in the tournament.

Club América climbed positions thanks to this Sunday’s victory. With seven points he is in the sub-leadership, while Xolas of Tijuana they will be left with four units out of league positions. The following week Águilas visit Centellas Club Necaxaborder receive Club Puebla.