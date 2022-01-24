A frequent concern in fathers and mothers is that their children eat well, and that is that the little ones often refuse to eat nutritious food, so here we share the recommendations from an expert so that your children eat everything.

These are some tips that can be of great help for your children to learn to eat properly, something vital for them to grow strong and healthy.

Experts in the field agree on some recommendations that mothers and fathers should heed to encourage their children to eat everything.

Read more: Avoid accidents: These materials should not be put in the microwave

don’t force them

Although a healthy diet is very important, children should never be forced to eatMuch less go to the extreme of putting the food in his mouth under pressure or chasing the child to eat, since that will produce the opposite effect and end up rejecting food even more.

Respect your rhythm

Don’t rush food changes for the little ones, but you have to respect their rhythms. For example, do not exceed six months of exclusive breastfeeding and then gradually introduce solid and new foods.

Avoid sugars daily

Although children love sweets, smoothies and juices with a lot of sugar, it is not nothing to recommend giving these junk foods on a daily basis, not even as a reward for eating something healthy, because in the long run you will end up harming your health.

Respect meal times

It is important to educate children so that they learn to respect meal times; neither be early nor late.

When offering a new food to your child, do not leave the plate in front of him for hours waiting for him to show interest. Remove the plate after a while and above all do not reward him with desserts to compensate for the little he ate.

Don’t expect me to eat everything

Although there are a large number of fruits and vegetables that provide nutrients, it is not advisable to force children to eat everything in a short time. If you notice that he likes certain vegetables in particular, give him that more often and gradually introduce new ones.

Read more: How to eliminate the plague of black ants that invade your home

These are some tips to teach your children to eat healthy without rushing the process or forcing them. Remember that you must never stop being patient or go to extreme measures so that the little ones acquire the habits of a healthy diet.