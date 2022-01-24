The title has collaborated with horror movies on multiple occasions, something in which The Ring or Hellraiser have stood out.

Dead by Daylight has managed to stand out thanks to a truly dark. However, the Behavior Interactive team wanted to enhance this feature through collaborations linked to horror movies of great renown, as we have seen with the crossovers of The Ring or the classic Hellraiser. Now, the title plays this card again and presents a proposal with one of the best-known franchises within the genre: SAW.

Inspired by the particular sadism of this saga, Dead by Daylight develops a story that will not lack doses of gore. As anticipated IGN, the collaboration will be named after Archives Volume 10: SAW and will invite us to explore the memories of Amanda Young and the detective david tapp while unlocking the SAW Collection Book.

And this does not end here, since overcoming said challenge will also provide rewards for the player such as new outfits for Detective Tapp and Amanda Young, and even 60 new cosmetics for the user’s own characters. In this way, Behavior Interactive ensures that the community receives gifts while enjoying more content for Dead by Daylight: “Beyond our primary goal of providing our fans with fun and constantly renewed content, one of our goals when integrating a powerful movie franchise such as SAW is invite a larger community to the Dead by Daylight universe,” explains the title’s director, Mathieu Côté.

Although this time Dead by Daylight has presented a collaboration with a movie saga, the game has also been associated with other entertainment media. Following the terrifying line, the adventure presented several familiar faces with a special chapter of Resident Evil, although it has also touched the paranormal field with characters from the Stranger Things series.