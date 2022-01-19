Nordic walking may be the perfect way to recover lungs after coronavirus infection, said in an interview Radio Sputnik fitness director of the Russian Sports Facilities Network, board member of the National Fitness Society Anna Polyakova.

As the expert clarified, this type of activity is characterized by contralateral movement of the limbs, when the right arm is raised simultaneously with the left leg and vice versa. It increases the mobility of the chest and helps to improve its work.

“Features of the movement of the chest during Nordic walking contribute to [правильному] movement of the lungs, as a result, the volume of the lungs is restored and gas exchange improves, ”Sputnik quotes Polyakova on Wednesday, January 19.

According to her, it is this work of the chest that helps in rehabilitation after a coronavirus infection.

“At the same time, a big plus of Nordic walking is that it is suitable for people with chronic diseases who are contraindicated in other physical activities,” the fitness director added.

The expert also spoke about the peculiarities of the Nordic walking technique.

“We advance as in a normal step – from heel to toe. To the steps we add the contralateral movement of the arms, that is, the movement of the opposite arm, and here it is important to maintain an angle between the stick and the arm. It should not be straight, ”explained Polyakova, adding that it is not necessary to transfer support to sticks, and at the same time keep it behind the body.

According to her, you need to start Nordic walking with small loads, for 10-15 minutes, focusing on your own well-being. Before that, you need to warm up well.

Also, you should not walk, overcoming pain, the expert emphasized.

“We move when there is no acute inflammatory process in the joints and muscles. For arthritis, arthrosis, diseases of the cardiovascular system, before walking with sticks, you need to consult a therapist, ”said a member of the board of the National Fitness Society.

The expert also advised using special sticks for walking, not ski sticks, focusing on your height, the length of your legs and arms.

Earlier, on December 22, gastroenterologist and nutritionist Nuria Dianova advised those who had coronavirus to take vitamins and more protein for quick recovery.

On December 8, the general practitioner, nutritionist Elena Ignatikova reported that the development of antibodies after vaccination against COVID-19 is facilitated by a balanced and varied diet, rich in trace elements and vitamins.

Earlier, on November 29, cardiologist Yevgenia Antipenko assured that in order to restore the work of the heart after suffering COVID-19, one should observe the absence of fever. She advised to start restoring health with breathing and gymnastic exercises.

