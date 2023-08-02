Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 7:33 p.m.



With summer nights outdoors, dinners on the patio or in the garden, and spending time in the fresh air, comes another classic of the time: mosquitoes. Their unmistakable buzz and annoying pecking can be a real nuisance for quiet moments, as these insects know very well where they are going, as they approach humans out of sheer attraction.

According to experts, it is the genetic composition itself that produces this attraction and is based on factors such as blood type (people with type A bite more), the amount of carbon dioxide you emit when you exhale; lactic acid on the skin; and natural scents.

Even so, there are ways to go one step further than annoying mosquitoes in summer, especially when it comes to enjoying a quiet night outdoors. Removing them from the garden or patio is very complicated, but if you want to keep them away, here are some expert recommended tips that you can keep in mind.

Control body heat



Mosquitoes hunt both by smell and by sight, as it can appreciate carbon dioxide and the carlos of the body. One recommendation is to avoid alcohol to keep body temperature low and be more difficult for mosquitoes to find.

Use light colors



Avoiding dark clothing can keep you cooler and keep insects away, as they tend to be attracted to darker colors.

Use repellents



Although it does not ensure that they stay away, it can prevent mosquitoes from biting you. There are products you can buy, and you can also turn to plant-based options, such as eucalyptus oil, citronella, lavender, and peppermint.

use a fan



Even if you are outdoors, using a fan can be an effective deterrent, since mosquitoes are not particularly strong.

smoke as repellent



If it’s not too hot outside, you can try building a wood-burning fire or fireplace, as smoke is an effective repellent, just like it is for any other animal.

Get rid of stagnant water



Even a glass of drinking water left uncovered can become a breeding ground for mosquito eggs. The advice is to avoid having standing water in any containers and to regularly inspect the water around the house for mosquito eggs.