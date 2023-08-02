Moment when a Subway employee is beaten by a customer in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. courtesy

The video is terrifying. A stocky man opens the door of what appears to be the kitchen of a Subway chain restaurant and beats one of the employees, a minor. The adolescent is caught by surprise by the first setback. He lands punch after punch until he falls, lying almost limp on the ledge he was leaning on. When the attacker sees that the young man can’t take it anymore, that he is on the ground protecting himself with his arms, he still releases an extra kick. The recording took place this Monday in San Luis Potosí. Now the police are trying to find the attacker, who has managed to avoid arrest for the moment, while the images of the brutal beating fill social networks amid the outrage of users.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that the young man, identified as Santiago N., is 15 years old. The attack sent him directly to the emergency room, with “consideration injuries that required medical admission.” “At the moment the young man is stable, but suffers fractures to his nose and cheekbone; and he is receiving the corresponding attention, ”the Public Ministry clarified in a statement. The minor’s parents have filed a complaint and the agency has already launched an investigation.

“The alleged aggressor will not go unpunished, while reparation for the damage and security guarantees for the victim will be sought,” added the Prosecutor’s Office. “It was a cunning aggression, according to what is visible and palpable. Yesterday, as soon as we were informed, the investigation file was opened and the minor’s expecting mother was interviewed, and at this moment we are collecting the minor’s interview,” declared the state prosecutor, José Luis Ruiz Contreras, in an interview for Radio Formula.

Fernando Medina Ramírez, identified as a martial arts teacher. courtesy

According to the local press, the attacker’s name is Fernando Medina, nicknamed Tiburón, owner of a gym, Tiburones Gym and an expert in martial arts. According to The universal, Santiago worked in the place to earn money during the summer vacations. Medina wanted to order, but the teenager asked him to wait in line, which sparked the attack. A video of another alleged assault by the same man has been broadcast on social networks.

The governor of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, has indicated: “The attack on the young worker will not go unpunished. I wish the speedy recovery of the young worker attacked in his workplace, we make available to him all the medical attention he requires. The cowardly aggression will not go unpunished, we have already asked the State Attorney General’s Office to intervene in this matter. No one above the Law.”

