Putin said that the Russian Federation will work to expand settlements in national currencies in the CIS

Russian President Vladimir Putin at an informal summit of leaders of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States in St. Petersburg said that Moscow will work to expand settlements in national currencies within the CIS.

The head of state noted that Russia, during its presidency of the Commonwealth in 2024 (this year is chaired by Kyrgyzstan), intends to pay close attention to strengthening economic cooperation.

We will continue to work with our Commonwealth partners in favor of a more active transition in mutual settlements to national currencies. We are convinced that this will make it possible to more reliably ensure the economic and financial sovereignty of our states Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The President said that in the past year, trade turnover between the CIS countries showed steady growth; in ten months it increased by two percent and amounted to $83.7 billion.

On December 26, the leaders of the CIS countries gathered in St. Petersburg for an informal summit of the organization, which traditionally takes place in the last month of the year. As part of the event, the heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan went on a tour of the Pavlovsk Museum-Reserve, where Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan were able to talk.

Putin discussed international cooperation with colleagues

The President of Russia, opening the informal summit in the Konstantinovsky Palace, said that he actively discussed bilateral and international issues with colleagues from the CIS countries while visiting cultural sites in St. Petersburg.

Moving from hall to hall, each of you, including me, talked in detail about current affairs in bilateral and multilateral formats and exchanged opinions on international affairs. In general, we can say that we communicate with each other throughout the day – and very productively Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state added that the outgoing year was “exceptionally active and eventful” for the Commonwealth countries.

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that the leaders of the CIS countries at an informal summit in St. Petersburg “synchronized watches” on current international and regional topics. He called the summit successful, pointing out the importance of communication between heads of state in an informal atmosphere.

Putin discussed humanitarian cooperation with the leaders of the CIS countries

Putin said that he had invited the CIS countries to take part in the implementation of Russia's humanitarian initiatives. They discussed, among other things, the creation of the Eurasian Film Academy and the establishment of the Eurasian Film Award, as well as the revival of the international song competition “Intervision”.

The head of state expressed hope for a favorable reaction from his colleagues, noting that this experience will be interesting, educational and useful for the peoples of all countries of the Commonwealth.

Putin recalled that on October 13, at the summit in Bishkek, an agreement was signed on the establishment of the International Russian Language Organization with headquarters in Sochi.

In the process of preparing this document, this agreement, everyone recognized that the Russian language is the most important consolidating document in the post-Soviet space, the key to mutual understanding and free communication for hundreds of millions of residents of the CIS countries See also Dubai Police return a tourist's belongings 30 minutes after they were lost Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state added that humanitarian cooperation is successfully developing and is based on centuries-old common history and the interweaving of cultures. He noted that he discussed with his colleagues the historical part of the once united state; on this issue, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prepared special information that will be heard behind closed doors.

Putin also said that Russia, as the chairman of the CIS, plans to build joint work on maintaining the security and stability of the Eurasian region, combating terrorism, extremism and cross-border crime.