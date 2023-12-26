There is little news known about the German Michael Schumacher since his skiing accident in December 2013. The seven-time world champion in Formula 1 He was never seen in public again and his state of health is a mystery.

It may be of interest to you: Video | Luis Díaz, what a luxury: cue assist in Liverpool's victory, the only leader

Since that accident in The French Alps No information is known about the Kaiser, only speculations have emerged about his condition, most of him from former colleagues and friends of Formula 1.

The last to speak was the Scot David Coulthard, who did not want to refer to the state of health of his opponent in the 90s, speaking about a controversial anecdote that he experienced with the German champion.

The former British driver recalled the Belgian Grand Prix in 1998, the day Shumacher's true character suffered.

Also: Mariana Pajón exploded and came out against the rumors about her retirement

On August 30, 1998, on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Coulthard was hit by the German, who was in the lead and his car went flying after touching the back of the Scot's car with his wheel.

Michael Schumacher was one of the most recognized drivers.

Schumacher had to retire from the race, while Coulthard was able to continue. But at the end of the Grand Prix, the German driver confronted him about the dangerous maneuver. “Are you trying to kill me?!”

“Michael thought that what happened at Spa 1998 was a conspiracy to try to help my teammate, Mika (Hakkinen). It was simply an accident, one of those things that can happen in a race,” the Scot explained in the documentary. Being Michael.

Read here: Falcao García: this is how he responded to criticism for helping a saleswoman at Christmas

However, Schumacher always thought it was a dirty move by him and his team to favor Mika. “My knowledge of where the limit was was perhaps more in line with the rest of the drivers. Michael could be very ruthless, cold and distant. “I think that probably, at this level, is what you need to be that successful.”

Michael Schumacher during a free session at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix. See also F1 | Ferrari: Leclerc promotes a good start to the weekend

For the former British driver, Formula 1 is a sport in which that winning character is needed to go far. “I'm not being honest when it comes to acknowledging what a great driver Michael is, I'm just highlighting the flaws he had, in my opinion, that win-at-all-costs mentality on the circuit. I have no problem making it clear that the period in which I raced was against the driver who has rewritten the history books in F1. “It was the most successful period in the history of F1.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO