A year after its release, Exoprimal has practically concluded his seasonal journeywith Capcom announcing that no more seasons will be added to the game, which has effectively reached the conclusion of additional content unpublished.

“Value-hungry Exofighters,” reads Capcom’s post on X, “with the release of Title Update 4, all Exoprimal seasonal content they are now complete. Starting July 11, Season 1 will return, with subsequent Seasons releasing again at the beginning of each month.”

In fact, from now on Exoprimal will only see the return of previously released content, with a cyclical re-release, on a monthly basis, of the seasons released so far.