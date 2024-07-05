A year after its release, Exoprimal has practically concluded his seasonal journeywith Capcom announcing that no more seasons will be added to the game, which has effectively reached the conclusion of additional content unpublished.
“Value-hungry Exofighters,” reads Capcom’s post on X, “with the release of Title Update 4, all Exoprimal seasonal content they are now complete. Starting July 11, Season 1 will return, with subsequent Seasons releasing again at the beginning of each month.”
In fact, from now on Exoprimal will only see the return of previously released content, with a cyclical re-release, on a monthly basis, of the seasons released so far.
One year after its launch, Exoprimal concludes its expansion path
Exoprimal was launched in July 2023, a year ago, and in the space of these 12 months it has therefore exhausted its cycle of new content. It is unclear whether this was Capcom’s plan from the beginning or whether the decision came about due to the unsatisfactory performance of the title in question.
The fact is that for a title live service like this, the conclusion of actually new content represents a sort of “artificial” life-sustaining for the title in question, although it is obviously not its real end.
Players will still be able to continue playing Exoprimal and technical support will continue in addition to the alternating seasons already proposed previouslyonly that there will be no more new and unreleased content, barring any changes of heart by Capcom.
Title Update 4, meanwhile, brought several new features, including the crossover with Mega Man and new modes.
#Exoprimal #Longer #Seasonal #Content #Capcom #Announces #Additions
Leave a Reply