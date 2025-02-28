02/28/2025



Fitness is not free of experiments in the form of New disciplineswhich in many cases are a combination of several sports. Some arrive to stay, settling thanks to a small audience compared to other training methods but very faithful. There is the case of Hyrox and, to a lesser extent, of the siclo, that new way of practicing spinning or indoor cycle. A third example is the protagonist discipline of these lines, the Sanctum, the sport that some of the most influential ceos on the planet were practiced when they met in the recent World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos.

Until this Alpine location, invited by the organization of this meeting between heads of state – this edition attended, for example, the Argentine president Javier Milei – responsible for companies with a lot of weight in the world economy and members of civil society, Luuk Melisse and Gabriel Olszewski, creators of the Sanctum, which nation in the city of Amsterdam (Netherlands) three years ago, three years ago, three years ago three years ago, three years ago three years ago three years ago, three years ago three years ago three years ago three years ago three years ago three years ago three years ago three years ago three years ago three years ago.

The creators of the Sanctum conducted several experiences during their days in Davos, where «inspired self -employment, authentic connection and innovative leadership», As Melisse and Olszewski explained during the summit held in Switzerland. They did it being faithful to the hallmarks of the discipline that have founded: movement, full attention and meaning, combining meditation, dance and fitness techniques.

Thus all the experiences of this Nomad communitywhich organizes sessions of different duration in different places on the planet. In Spain they visited Marbella two years ago and have also taken the Sanctum to Ibiza, but their sessions in European capitals such as Amsterdam or London are common, in addition to other non -European cities such as Abu Dhabi.









Half -way group sessions between fitness and meditation

Sanctum sessions are group and always in special locationsinspiring. The own The Times He defined the discipline in a recent article as a result of the World Economic Forum as something “more strange than you think.”

It is not for less since the sanctum shapes holistic choreographies thanks to the multidisciplinary combination of Kundalini Yoga, martial arts, breathing work and fitness. The objective, in broad strokes, is to use the body, exercise it, but putting it at the service of the mind and also of the heart, aligning the physical part with the emotional.

Who have tried that there is a feeling of freedomof multisensory pleasure, since it is achieved during its sessions to unleash the mind at the same time that the body is strengthened by conscious movements, as if it were a dance. And each one does it following the teacher, in connection with the group but above all with himself, since the music, high frequency, does not sound for everyone, but each person who attends a Sanctum session carries their own helmets.

A nomadic sport

To practice sanctum there is no choice but to obtain tickets for any of their nomadic experiences, which can take place in different corners of the world.

Classes, retreats, special trips and even a festival which is actually a macrosion of about two and a half hours directed by Luuk Melisse, one of the founders of the training method – more access to a one -hour after -party – are the options that the method makes available to its followers.

Followers to which the creators of Sanctum They aspire to transport in their sessions “to a euphoric statereaching a natural state of euphoria through the power of conscious movement, electrifying music and emotional expression, ”they explain.

Whether they get it or will not depend on many factors. Among others, the circumstances and tastes of those who dare to try a sanctum session, but it is beyond any doubt how powerful this method at the image level is, both because of the locations where their sessions are made and for the hypnotizing movements and the curiosity that generates to try something that, a priori, seems so different from most existing disciplines and sports methods.