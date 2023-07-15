Exoprimal shows itself again, this time with a gameplay videos lasting about fourteen minutes, captured for the occasion by IGN who wanted to present a full match in Dino Survival mode.
Available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Exoprimal stands as a valuable addition to the catalog of Xbox Game Passalthough the online-only nature of the experience prevented reviews from being posted in advance of launch.
High-tech armor against dinosaurs
As can be seen in these sequences, the gameplay of Exoprimal revolves around the use of Exocarzze, high-tech armor that gives the wearer great power and a whole, devastating arsenal of different weapons to use against the hordes of dinosaurs.
The latter, which originate from mysterious portals, threaten to devastate various areas of the world and that is why we will be sent to the place from time to time to eliminate the prehistoric reptiles before they cause irreparable damage.
