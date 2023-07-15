Edda Ribeiroi

07/15/2023 – 9:00 am

As of this Monday, the 17th, the federal government pays the PIS wage bonus for those born in November and December; Pasep, on the other hand, is paid, from the same date, for those who have final NIS registration numbers 8 and 9. The amount paid corresponds to the minimum wage (R$ 1,320) divided by 12 and multiplied by the number of months worked in the year -base.

PIS/Pasep is paid, respectively, by Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

Who can receive?

The worker who meets the qualification criteria for access to the Salary Allowance, which are described in art. 9 of Law 7998/1990, namely:

Be registered in the PIS/PASEP program or CNIS (date of first job) for at least five years;

Having worked for employers that contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or to the Civil Servant Asset Training Program (PASEP);

Have received up to 2 (two) average monthly minimum wages in the period worked;

Have performed paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data informed by the employer (Legal Entity/Government) correctly in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS) or in the e-Social of the base year considered for calculation.

How to know the amount paid?

You can check the amount paid by:

How to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?

In the case of public servants , Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil. BB customers receive credits directly into a checking or savings account. Account holders at other financial institutions can forward TED to their account through the Citizen Services Portal, using the gov.br login. It is also possible to withdraw from branches, upon presentation of an official identification document;

, Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil. BB customers receive credits directly into a checking or savings account. Account holders at other financial institutions can forward TED to their account through the using the gov.br login. It is also possible to withdraw from branches, upon presentation of an official identification document; For private company employees, the allowance is paid by Caixa Econômica. To withdraw the Salary Allowance in a Caixa Econômica Federal branchyou need an official identification document with a photo and a CPF or Social Card number.

Calendar

This is the last stage of payment of the salary bonus in 2023 for the base year 2021. Check the complete calendar below:

Private initiative workers (PIS):

Born in January: from February 15;

February: from February 15th;

March: from March 15;

April: from March 15;

May: from April 17;

June: from April 17;

July: from May 15;

August: from May 15;

September: from June 15;

October: from June 15;

November: from July 17;

December: from July 17th.

Public servants (Pasep):

End 0 registration number: from February 15;

Final 1: from March 15;

Final 2: from April 17;

Final 3: from April 17;

Final 4: from May 15;

Final 5: from May 15;

Final 6: from June 15;

Final 7: from June 15;

Final 8: from July 17;

Final 9: from July 17th.























