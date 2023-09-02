The Murcia Exlibris International Week of Letters will fill the city with cultural activities between September 25 and October 1. The sixth edition of this International Week has programmed almost a hundred events with some 250 national and international authors, which will be held in different cultural venues in Murcia. Some of these locations will be the San Juan de Dios monumental complex, the Archaeological Museum, the Aula de Cultura de Fundación Mediterráneo, the assembly hall of the Moneo Building of the Murcia City Council, the Regional Library and the Regional Film Library, among others.

These locations will host book presentations, colloquiums, children’s workshops, round tables, theatre, cinema, conferences, debates, recitals and concerts, as well as tributes to recently deceased literary references, such as the writer Antonio Gala.

Among the authors that will be present at Exlibris Murcia are the Nicaraguan Sergio Ramírez (Cervantes Award 2017), who will receive the International Literature Award, Yolanda Gutiérrez, Jon Sistiaga, Pablo Rivero, Andrés Neuman, Nando López, Ricardo Dudda, Óscar Martínez , Carmen Alemany, Francisco Cayuela, Bárbara Espinosa and Aloma Rodríguez. In addition, there will be more than 60 Murcian authors, such as Miguel Ángel Hernández, Manuel Moyano, Jerónimo Tristante, Paco López Mengual and Vicente Cervera.

The International Week of Literature, directed by Victorio Melgarejo and organized by the Hay un Tigre Detrás de Ti collective, will also be the setting for the Exlibris Murcia Awards, in its three categories. The winners in this edition are, in addition to Sergio Ramírez, Editorial Bruguera (Editorial Award) and Festival Ñ (Award for the Promotion of Reading).

Sergio Ramírez, born in Nicaragua in 1942, will receive the festival’s main award for his extensive literary career spanning almost 60 years, spanning a multitude of genres and which have earned him numerous awards, such as the Hammett Prize for Novels, the Knight of the Arts and of Letters in France, the Alfaguara Prize, the José Donoso Prize or the Gold Medal of the Círculo de Bellas Artes, among others.

He is the author of titles such as ‘Divine punishment’, a detective novel based on true events and ‘Tongolele did not know how to dance’, a crime novel set in the 21st century about Nicaragua and the end of the dream of the revolution.