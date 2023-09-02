













Ibai puts out of his pocket so that his esports team does not go bankrupt









KOI is backed by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué; both founded it in 2021. However, Eros, a well-known journalist who leaks information, published that the company is going through an excessively delicate moment. So much so, that even Ibai Llanos would have to lend money out of his pocket to pay his workers on time and properly.

Sources: Infinite Realty/Rogue is reportedly having problems with non-payments in several areas of KOI 🇪🇸 project

-The club would have had problems with the payment of the LEC license with Riot Games.

-Ibai would have put more than 3 Million euros from his own pocket to pay… —Eros (@i_Eros_) August 30, 2023

However, this loan is around three million dollars. Although this information has not been declarative, but only rumored. Realty/Rogue, a company that is to be merged with KOI in 2022, is also having trouble paying its workers. The situation is so dense that they have even had problems settling the LEC licenses with Riot Games.

Source: KOI – Ibai Llanos & Gerard Piqué

We recommend you: Ibai does it again: Ronaldih is not in the Kings League

Of course, this leads to more serious problems, for example, that players cannot participate in the highly rigorous and prestigious competitions of League of Legends and Valorant.

However, Ibai Llanos has not declared anything in this regard. At least not directly. One of his tweets that is taken as a nod to the situation is the following:

The myth of the Phoenix Bird has seduced different civilizations around the planet with its symbolism of hope, poise, memory and regeneration, a miraculous bird that feels death and prepares it with care and serenity to later rise from its ashes unharmed and vigorous. — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) August 30, 2023

The audience rumors that probably the famous streamer still has hope in his project Right now he is facing serious problems. Time will allow us to know if the situation escalates and how it could be corrected.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)