Exercise | Kaisa Mäkäräinen, 41, who is in great shape, tells how much she exercises a day

Biathlon world champion Kaisa Mäkäräinen41, manages to put on weight even after his active career. On Tuesday, he took part in the Stadion Cooper event, where he ran a decent result of 3,235 meters.

The result is downright excellent, because the background was a rough job in the Pyrenees mountains in Spain and Andorra. Mäkäräinen participated in the seven-day Pyrenees Stage Run event, whose mountain stages were 20–39 kilometers long.

A total of 220 kilometers and a total ascent of a whopping 15,000 meters were accumulated on mountain trails. Mäkäräinen’s team Sisusisters 1 finished second in the competition.

“Today was completely empty, because I have two days of traveling behind me and I only came to Finland last night,” Mäkäräinen said after the run at the Olympic Stadium.

At school age In the 8th grade, Kaisa ran 3,100 meters on Ristijärvi’s stone ash-based sports field in Cooper. A couple of years ago, he ran 3,500 meters on his own.

On Tuesday, Mäkäräinen wore shoes with a carbon fiber plate for the first time.

“They really helped a lot.”

The step of the former biathlete is light.

Despite the fatigue, Mäkäräinen managed to answer questions from the media and pose for pictures with the enthusiastic young people. The movement of young people and competitive sports are close to the heart of the 41-year-old woman.

“When I was a junior myself, we went to Lapland, where the peaks of Finland and sometimes stars from around the world were there.”

The girl from North Karelia strangely found enthusiasm for her training.

“It was a big deal to be in the same competition with them.”

In Lapland had the opportunity to ask for autographs from the skiing stars of that time.

“We didn’t take selfies then, but we did ask for pictures.”

Today, Mäkäräinen is a role model and is also involved in raising money for young athletes on the board of the Urheiluin huipuille association.

“We could have more members, but if we can maintain the current number and distribute 30 odd-ton scholarships to young athletes every year, that’s also quite good,” says Mäkäräinen about the association’s situation.

Mäkäräinen daily exercise is moderate these days.

“An hour a day. In the summer, it’s easy to go for a run and, in good weather, to go swimming.”

Skiing can be put aside for the summer.

“I haven’t put on roller skates other than during training camps,” says Mäkäräinen.

After all, he did stick training.

“The trip to the Pyrenees motivates you to go skiing in Koli.”

The body of a top athlete is tuned to its peak. Mäkäräinen is still in great shape, but one thing has changed since the glory days.

“Skiing is challenging these days when even the few muscles in the upper body have disappeared.”

Kaisa Mäkäräinen thanked Topi Raita for the excellent idea.

Mäkäräinen stated this concretely last winter when he participated in a couple of cross-country and biathlon competitions.

Although the experience of the endurance test in the Pyrenees was pleasant, Mäkäräinen is not excited by the idea of ​​going to even more demanding adventure sports events.

“No, no ultra trips. These are fun trips, and that’s enough for me.”

He went to Spain at the persuasion of a friend.

“The guy had found out about the event from his friend’s social media. This had been in the same event the previous year.”

It is for this reason that Mäkäräinen publishes his experiences on social media.

“For example, from the long bike run in June (311 km) I received feedback that ‘it’s great that you told me’ and last year when I went to ride the cycle route in Turku, many people gave feedback and thanked me for the ‘specs’.”

Last year, Mäkäräinen was on the Swedish side in the three-day relay race.

“This week I received a message from Germany that, inspired by my social media post, they had gone to the same event and it had been great there.”

Mäkäräinen summer was calm and there was time for vacation. As usual, the Finn visited his competitors in Central Europe.

“I was in May Marin (Eder) in Austria, in June Selina Gasparini in Switzerland and in July by Miriam Neureuther (born Gössner) in Germany. It’s really nice to see them and keep in touch.”

Mäkäräinen is more busy in autumn. Then, among other things, the duties of a commentator in Yle’s biathlon broadcasts await.