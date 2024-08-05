In the midst of the off-field chaos that exists around the UANL Tigersthe set of Veljko Paunovic It seems that they have managed to close the doors inside the locker room and concentrate on harvesting triumphs, since they completed the group stage of the Leagues Cup with two victories and leaders.
This good result already has the feline fans hopeful of adding a new and unexpected title, as they are seriously competing to get the first cup of the ‘It was Pauno’even though they are still far from the grand final.
The Serbian coach is well aware of this, and knows perfectly well that Your project is starting and once again stressed the demands within the team, as he made it clear that they are on the right path towards optimal performance. Tigers under his command.
In accordance with Veljko Paunovic“That version is getting closer and closer,” he said, referring to the game plan he wants his players to play, but also in terms of physicality. “There’s still a bit more to come,” added the feline manager.
“That moment is yet to come and for it to arrive we must maintain the modesty that we have, also knowing that there is a lot adversities that can be presented,” said Pauno in a press conference, because for the group it is essential to “absorb that capacity to be a equipment that can handle anything thrown at it.”
“It’s a night to enjoy, but we haven’t achieved anything except going through to the next round as first, which is favorable. There are 5 games left to get what we want”
– Veljko Paunovic
This way, Paunovic He was very reserved about advancing to the top of the group after winning 2-1 to Puebla and Inter Miami; however, he is aware that this brings him closer Tigers to his title goal.
After the successful passage of Tigers in the group stage of the Leagues Cupreached the round of 32 of the competition, so they will be active again on Saturday, August 10, in the final phase.
Their opponent is yet to be known, but after two victories in the group stage, they will have one of the weakest opponents in this knockout round.
