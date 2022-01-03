BRASILIA (Reuters) – The IRS has increased the tax-exempt limit for goods brought from abroad by air or sea from US$500 to US$1,000, as it also increases quotas for other types of purchases made abroad.

The decision has been in effect since January 1st. According to the tax authorities, the baggage exemption rate for travelers arriving in Brazil by air or sea had not changed for over 26 years.

The ordinance that made the measure viable, published on Friday, also raises the value limits for goods purchased in “duty free” stores by passengers entering the country by land, river or lake. This exemption rate was increased from $300 to $500.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the change was made to readjust exemption values ​​at land borders after a change, made in 2020, which increased the limit on “duty free” for airline passengers from 500 dollars to 1,000 dollars.

“The changes made seek to readjust the values ​​in force until then, minimizing the inflationary effect that has occurred throughout the world in recent decades and generating direct and immediate benefits for travelers”, informed the folder.

(By Bernardo Caram)

