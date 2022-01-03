It is no secret that eSports It is one of the fastest growing industries today, so Japan wants to take advantage of this by creating a school dedicated entirely to these esports. That’s right, you can learn to be a professional player from eSports in a formal institution.

According to information from Kotaku, will be the telecommunications company NTT and the eSports team, Tokyo Verdy, the biggest promoters of this initiative that bears the name Esports Koutou Gaikin. This school will be located in the prefecture of Shibuya in Tokyo and it will have about 40 extremely powerful computers capable of running any game you want.

At the moment it is unknown what the costs will be as well as the games that will be taught in the academy, but apparently different types of genres will be covered such as sports games, FPS, third-person shooters, RTS, and MOBA. Here we leave you with some of the races that will be available this year:

– Creator of Virtual Reality.

– Writer of games.

– 3DCG designer.

– Videogame designer.

– Special effects developer.

– Programmer.

– Streamer.

– Esports professional.

Esports Koutou Gakuin It will have an open campus in January of this year, and formal classes are expected to begin in April.

Editor’s Note: Without a doubt this is a very interesting proposal that will attract the attention of many media outlets, especially if this school produces good results. The concept as such sounds like a complicated thing, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Japan.

