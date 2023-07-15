A kindergarten teacher in China was executed on Thursday after being sentenced to death for poisoning children four years ago. in a case that received a lot of media attention.

The teacher bought sodium nitrite over the Internet to take revenge on her husband and later used the sodium salt in the nursery after a dispute with a co-worker, various state media reported on Friday.

He March 27, 2019 added sodium nitrite to the rice porridge consumed by the minors, resulting in the poisoning of 25 of the children and in the death of one of them ten months later after multiple organ failure.

In the first instance, the teacher was sentenced to death for the crime of throwing dangerous products into the food, in addition to the deprivation of his civil rights for life.

The woman appealed the sentence, but the High Court of Henan Province (central China) rejected the appeal and upheld the death sentence, which was carried out on Thursday.

The teacher had been sentenced to death and the deprivation of her civil rights for life.

Violence in Chinese kindergartens

The case of this teacher, identified as Wang Yunis just one of several deaths or violence at Chinese kindergartens in recent years.

Last Monday, a 25-year-old man carried out a knife attack in a kindergarten in the Chinese town of Lianjiang, in the province of Canton (southeast of the country), causing at least six deaths and one wounded.

The Chinese authorities do not provide official data on the number of those sentenced to death, but in its 2022 annual report, the human rights organization Amnesty International noted that “Thousands of executions are believed to have been carried out” in the country.

EFE