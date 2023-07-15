Brazil Agencyi

The Brazilian delegation secured another seven podiums (one gold, two silvers and four bronzes) this Friday (14th) at the World Paralympic Athletics Championship, in Paris (France), and tied with leader China, totaling 31 medals. Brazil follows in second place, as it has less gold and silver than the Asian country. The World Cup, the first competition of the modality after the Tokyo Games, in 2021, ends next Monday (17). The country has 54 athletes and 11 guides in Paris.

Brazil ties with China in total medals on Friday with seven podiums at the Athletics World Cup. Check out all the results of the day: https://t.co/y5Bt790J8N#WorldAthletics#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/TWZbvMEZsl — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 14, 2023

The sprinter from Pará, Fernanda Yara, 46 years old, won the only gold of the day – and her first medal in world championships – in the 400m T47 class (athletes with arm amputations). The woman from Pará completed the distance in 57s30, her best rate of the season. The podium had a Brazilian double: Maria Clara Augusto, 19 years old from Rio Grande do Norte – the youngest of the women’s team and new to the Worlds – came in third, with a time of 58s49 and won bronze. The Chinese Lu Li (58s13) secured the silver.

“I’ve been in the Paralympic Movement since 2008, but I had a lot of difficulties in the beginning. Before becoming a sprinter, I was a street runner. I moved town. But, after I started training at the Paralympic Training Center, I had access to that structure that makes me improve every day”, said Fernanda Yara, a sprinter with a congenital malformation in her left arm, below the elbow, in a statement to the Paralympic Confederation Brazilian (CPB).

The is immense. Fernanda Yara, from Pará, is in the 400m (T47) ️ ️ ️ Maria Clara Augusto, the youngest of the women’s delegation (19 years old), born in Natal, is . It is the fifth time that we have a double podium of Brazil in this Athletics World Cup in Paris pic.twitter.com/vArIlcMe0r — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 14, 2023

Antônia Keyla, 28, from Piauí, who also made her debut in style at the World Championships this Friday (14), won silver in the 1,500m T20 class (intellectual disability) and set the new Americas record with a time of 4min30s75. The previous index (4min28s66) belonged to the American Kaitlin Bounds, obtained in 2017. The gold went to the Polish Barbara Bieganowska (4min28s66) and the bronze to the Ukrainian Liudmyla Danylina (4min23s93).

“There is no explanation. It took me a while to get here. This silver medal is very important to me, it’s a dream come true. For several moments of my life, I thought about stopping. But I continued and today I was awarded for it”, celebrated Keyla, born in the city of Água Branca (PI).

This one goes to Piauí. Hello White Water. Hello, Brazil. Antonia Keyla is world runner-up in the 1,500m for people with intellectual disabilities. (By the way, what a great photo by our photographer Alexandre Schneider, huh?) pic.twitter.com/JxXBj1Bzoa — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 14, 2023

Also making her debut in the world competition, Wanna Brito, 27, from Amapa, secured silver with a 6.80 m mark in the shot put in the F32 class (cerebral palsy). The winner was the Ukrainian Anastasiia Moskalenko (7.50m) and the Australian Rosemary Little (6.33) was in third place.

“This medal represents a lot of work, sweat, fight, training. And a lot of crying. It was not easy, it was very difficult to get this medal. I thank my technicians, the CPB, and the whole team”, said the athlete born in Macapá.

And this silver here? Wanna Brito, rookie in Worlds, from Macapá to the world. Silver in shot put for people with cerebral palsy (F32).

Another talent from Brazil that goes far in this Paralympic movement.

pic.twitter.com/MNIyW3QTZi — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 14, 2023

In the track events today there were three bronzes. O José Alexandre Martins, from Paraná, 19 years olds, came third in the 400m T47 (arm amputees), crossing the finish line in 49s00. The gold went to the Moroccan Ayoub Sadni (46s78) and the silver went to the American Tanner Wright (48s95).

Also in the 400m, but in the T37 class (cerebral paralysis), who took the bronze was Bartolomeu Silva, 22 years old, from Maranhão, with a time of 53.94. The Ukrainian Yaroslav Okapinskyi (52s23) arrived in first place and in second was the Polish Michal Kotkowsi (52s62).

IT’S BRONZE FOR BRAZIL! Bartolomeu Silva, our Passarin, won his 1⁰ world medal, a bronze in the 400m T37. Congratulations! #WorldAthletics#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/pwrSQoGHhO — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 14, 2023

The last Brazilian to climb the podium today was Ariosvaldo Fernandes, also known as Parré, third in the 100m T53 class (athletes who compete in wheelchairs). The 46-year-old from Paraíba completed the distance in 14s91. The gold went to the Thai Pongsakorn Paeyo (14s51), 26 years old, and the silver to the Saudi Arabian Adbulrahman Alqurashi (14s84), 25 years old.

“End is final. I made a small mistake on the course of the race and that cost me the silver medal. I knew it was going to be a very complicated test. But I’m happy with the bronze, which tastes like gold. It’s a lot of work and a lot of effort to be here. Now we are going to dedicate ourselves to come back next year in Paris, ”she said.

Are you good with a medal for today? It’s OK. But it fits more. Then take one more.

Ariosvaldo Silva, the Parré. Bronze in the 100m class T53 (wheelchair users). The arrival was electrifying. Parré is over there in lane three. pic.twitter.com/bJtcbWsT4T — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 14, 2023

Schedule of Brazilians at the World Cup this Saturday (15)

4:08 am / 9:08 am – F11 discus throw (final)

Alessandro Silva

4h50 – 200m T11 (round 1)

Jerusa Geber

5h20 – 200m T11 (round 1)

Thalita Simplício

5:04 am / 10:04 am – Long jump T37 (final)

Matheus Evangelista

5:50 am / 10:50 am – 100m T12 (semifinals)

Lorraine Aguiar

6:06 am / 11:06 am – 100m T36 (final)

Rodrigo Parreira

2:15 pm / 7:15 pm – 200m T36 (final)

Samira Brito

2:45 pm / 7:45 pm – 400m T20 (final)

Samuel Conceição

Daniel Martins

3:45 pm / 8:45 pm – 100m T12 (final)

Lorraine Aguiar – if you advance

4:05 pm or 4:15 pm / 9:05 pm or 9:15 pm – 100m T35 (round 1)

Fabio Bordignon























