This Monday it was learned that the Venezuelan opposition would not change the date for the primary elections of October 22, this after the National Electoral Council (CNE) made the proposal to hold them on November 19.

However, the electoral body, through a statement known exclusively to EL TIEMPO, assures that it is willing to provide assistance for the internal election in which Chavismo’s opponent will be chosen for the 2024 presidential elections.

The text adds that “the National Electoral Council is ready to carry out any national, state, municipal, primary or union election, as long as the constitutional, legal and technical requirements are met, thus guaranteeing the right to choose.”

The statement also ensures that “the National Electoral Council ratifies its willingness to provide automated technical support to the National Primary Commission, as proposed on September 28 by our institution, in response to the request of citizen Jesús María Casal. This in order to guarantee a reliable, transparent process that stimulates the participation of all voters, under a climate of absolute security.”

On this Monday morning, also through a statement, the National Primary Commission (CNP) chaired by Jesús María Casal, assured that they would not require the support of the CNE because they would maintain their date of October 22, and that they would continue with the process in a self-managed manner and that if the electoral entity provided support, it would be for the established date.

With the CNE the process would be automated and the voting centers would go from 3,000 to 4,000. However, there are candidates, like María Corina Machado, who insist on not holding the election with the CNE.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS