On Dazn, the key episodes of the fifth and sixth days of the championship were analysed, together with the designer

On the fifth day, during Sassuolo-Juventus 4-2 (referee Colombo), Berardi’s straight-leg tackle on Bremer was analysed. Sala Var (Fabbri-Di Martino): “For me it’s bad but it crawls, even if the contact point is high. Dynamically it’s yellow, you can restart the game.” Rocchi, from the Dazn studio, explains: “This situation was very particular, for us it was a red card. On a procedural level an excellent path is followed, they look for all the cameras, we evaluate the VARs not only for the decision taken, but also for other parameters. However, we as referees must also protect the danger that a player creates.” Therefore, it was an intervention punishable by expulsion.

Empoli-Inter 0-1 — The referee is Marcenaro, in Sala Var Valeri and Galetto. Bastoni's position is evaluated on the Nerazzurri goal. "Regular goal", they say in the Var Room. "Regular goal, the goalkeeper always sees the ball. Rocchi, in the studio, explains the concept better: "Very regular goal, he always sees the ball. The player is in a "geographical" offside position".

monza-bologna 0-0 — Here the referee is Pezzuto (Di Paolo and Longo at VAR). There is discussion about the goal disallowed in Ferguson, due to an alleged foul by Zirkzee on Caldirola. The Dutchman actually anticipates the Monza defender. Here is the dialogue with Sala Var: "Yes, he takes his knee, I confirm the foul, he takes his knee first and then the ball". Rocchi then clarifies: "For us it was a regular goal… There is an incorrect evaluation from the pitch. Having reviewed the episode, we tend to absolve the player who wants to play the ball". So the action was regular and the rossoblù goal had to be validated.