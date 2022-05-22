Melissa Paredes He could not help but shed tears during the interview he offered to Ethel Pozo for “América Hoy”, which will be broadcast this Monday, May 23. In advance of said meeting, it was learned that the actress will talk about her separation from Rodrigo Cuba, the controversy over shared ownership, the ampay with Anthony Aranda and other issues related to her sentimental life.

Melissa Paredes: “I have worked all my life”

With great seriousness, Melissa Paredes stressed that she has worked from a very young age to get ahead. She made this revelation after ‘Gato’ Cuba assured in an interview with Magaly Medina that when they were a couple, the actress “didn’t even pay for her cell phone.”

“I have worked all my life, since ‘Welcome the afternoon’” said the interpreter. Given this, Ethel Pozo consulted him: “And why would he say that he paid you everything?”

He will respond to the controversy over conciliation with Rodrigo Cuba

Another topic that will appear in the interview for “America Today” is the controversy over the conciliation between Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba.

In the middle of the conversation, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter is seen consulting her former driving partner: “Do you tell Rodrigo before all this explodes ‘I want to change the conciliation’?”, with which she showed a so uncomfortable.

Rodrigo Cuba will tell his truth in an exclusive interview with Magaly

Like his ex-partner, Rodrigo Cuba will appear on national television to give his version of his separation from Melissa Paredes, his romantic relationship with Ale Venturo and other topics related to his private life.

One of the details that has attracted the most attention from that meeting is that ‘Gato’ Cuba assured that Melissa wanted to return to him after the famous ampay came to light with the ‘Activator’ on “Magaly TV, the firm” .