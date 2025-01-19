The technology market has its sights set on the next launch of the Galaxy S25 which will be on January 22. While we wait, MediaMarkt has surprised us with an interesting discount on one of the terminals that Samsung has been inspired by for its new device. It is about the Pixel 9one of the Google phones whose line of smartphones It is more popular every day.

In fact, some experts consider Google Pixel as the best phone on the market, thus surpassing the popular iPhone. This acclaimed fame is not fake, since the software The range, the camera and the features it offers, including its anti-spam call function, have earned it that position. Of course, given its popularity and technical characteristics, the price is close to that of Apple terminals.

For this reason, and despite its quality, it is not a smartphone affordable for all budgets, although experts consider it a good investment. To encourage those who are undecided, MediaMarkt has activated its Trade In promotion, in which it offers an additional discount of 100 euros in cart on some Google Pixel 8 Pro, 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL models only until January 23.





The Pixel 9, 100 euros cheaper

This model offers a 6.3-inch screen. Media Markt





If Google terminals stand out for something, it is because your Tensor chip which, for this terminal, includes the G4, the most powerful with which this device is equipped. This allows the use of AI to optimize the phone and bet on incredible photos and videos. At the same time, its 12 gigabytes of RAM allow fluid and fast use in any task.

We also like your screen 6.3 inches, with great clarity and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. As for the autonomyoffers more than 24 hours with average data usage, calls and application use and is capable of recharging up to 55% in 30 minutes. It also has high-quality safety and help systems and is supported by Gemini, the integrated AI help.

If we mentioned before the use of AI for images, the Pixel camera systemawarded for its quality. In this case, it includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-angle sensor. All of this with vivid colors, night vision to promote sharpness and a magic editor that even eliminates objects and people.





The Pixel 7a, for less than 300 euros

This mobile offers 128 gigabytes of capacity and 8 gigabytes of RAM. Media Markt





Taking advantage of the price of the higher ranges, MediaMarkt has also reduced previous models that are still in force. Thus, we can obtain at very interesting prices the Pixel 7Awhich, in this case, has the Tensor G2 chip. The camera is also notable, with a 64-megapixel dual rear wide-angle system.

It also stands out for its resistance to scratches and its IP67 protection, for its 8 gigabytes of RAM and its 128 gigabytes of capacity, for its battery life of more than 24 hours and its fluidity. The best of all is that from costing 509 euros, it is now for 299 euros at Media Markt, which means a saving of more than 200 euros.

