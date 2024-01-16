Six months after its release, Street Fighter 6 has reached 3m sales.

Capcom announced the news earlier today in a press releasewhich also totted up lifetime sales for the series as over 52m units worldwide.

Street Fighter 6 had sold 2m units within a month of its release, after an extremely popular launch weekend.



Street Fighter 6's AKI gameplay trailer.

The new figure puts Street Fighter 6 just behind Street Fighter 4's lifetime sales, which Capcom has listed at 3.5m units as of 30th September, 2023. 2016's Street Fighter 5 is currently the series' highest seller, having sold 7.4m units.

To celebrate the milestone, Capcom released new artwork of Chun-Li to thank players for their support.

Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 3 million copies! 🎉 Forever grateful for all your support these past few months. 💙 Like Chun-Li says to Ryu: “The more I think about it, the more I feel like it was you who brought out my true strength.” pic.twitter.com/zMK01cdrJb —Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) January 16, 2024

Street Fighter 6 has two more DLC characters planned for its first year – Ed is expected to join soon having previously been listed for winter 2024, with Akuma to follow in spring.

Eurogamer was impressed with the game on its release, with Wes calling it “a modern take on the genre” in his four out of five star review. It is welcoming, accessible and progressive. It is social, silly and spectacular,” he wrote in his four out of five star review.