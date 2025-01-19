Real Madrid starts the second half of the League by hosting Las Palmas at home. In this match, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti has an opportunity to dispel doubts after a week marked by the defeat against Barça in the Super Cup and by the defensive errors committed in Thursday’s cup match against Celta. The whites also have the possibility of becoming leaders after Atlético’s defeat.

Against Celta, the merengue parish whistled at some of their players and at Ancelotti himself. Asked about this, the Italian defended that “you always have to improve and learn.” In fact, he sees it as “acceptable” that there were whistles against him because of the version offered against Barça.





Read also

Pedro Ruiz

Furthermore, the Madrid coach pointed out that, although there are those who believe that the team is “adrift”, it is the right time to claim that they are still “alive” and that they are in the fight for the title. The white club is the immediate pursuer of the leader, Atlético, from whom they are distanced by one point. They will try to get ahead of the rojiblancos.

The Madrid team will not have Vinícius Júnior, who will serve the first of two suspension matches for his expulsion at Mestalla. Camavinga will also not be available, who will be absent from the playing fields due to injury for at least three weeks.

Statistics say that Las Palmas has not won in any of its 35 visits to Madrid’s fiefdom. The island team does not yet know victory in 2025, but it knows how to play one-on-one against the big boys: they knocked down Barça on their visit to Montjuïc.