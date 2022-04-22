Nayarit.- Thousands of women went crazy on social networks, after the images of a supposed “fit” employee of the OXXO store chain went viral through Facebook.

The images that quickly went viral and show the young man without a shirt, stole the attention of women who quickly overflowed the social network with daring comments.

As mentioned, the young man works in one of these popular convenience stores in the state of Nayarit, which caused the Nayarit girls to question the location of the establishment.

Meanwhile the comment box was filled with phrases and compliments like; “Excellent service!”, “Why only in Nayarit and not in all of Mexico?”, “What a lack of respect that they don’t put in what OXXO”.

The images were shared through Facebook

On the other hand, there were young people who were offended and pointed out that the young man was a little underweight and should do more gym because “he looks malnourished.”