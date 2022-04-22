Suspected criminal offenses German man named official suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance case

According to the lawyer representing the suspect interviewed by the German newspaper Bild, the formalization may be due to Portuguese legislation that the murder expires in 15 years.

A German man has been designated as an official suspect at the request of the Portuguese authorities Madeleine McCannin disappeared, the Portuguese Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Thursday.

Madeleine McCann, a British woman, disappeared during a family holiday in the Portuguese Algarve in 2007. She was three years old at the time.

As early as 2020, a German prosecutor said authorities had “concrete evidence” that McCann had died. German police said the same year they believe it was officialized on Thursday suspected of killing McCann.

According to police, the suspect currently serving a prison sentence for rape has a background in the sexual exploitation of children. He lived in the Algarve at the time of McCann’s disappearance and was also one of the persons being investigated by police at the time. However, he was not reached.

German newspaper Bildin The suspect ‘s lawyer interviewed believes that the designation of his client as a formal suspect is due to Portuguese law.

“I assume the measure was taken to prevent the crime from becoming obsolete in a few days,” the suspect’s lawyer told the newspaper.

According to Bild, in Portugal, the murder expires in 15 years. On May 3, exactly 15 years have passed since McCann’s disappearance.

The Portuguese word arguido, now used to refer to a German man, means an official suspect who has not, however, been charged. The Portuguese police had previously named Madeleine McCann’s parents as official suspects in the same way during the investigation, but the authorities later dropped the suspicions.