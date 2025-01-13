The International Tourism Fair, organized by IFEMA MADRIDconvenes again (January 22 to 26) the global tourism market in its 45th edition, ratifying its international leadership in meetings of this type. This was confirmed by José Vicente de los Mozos, president of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID, when he stated that “the figures from Fitur 2025 speak of its consolidation as the great global event of the tourism industry.”

De los Mozos also highlighted how “after a 2024 of records in all parameters, the fair is once again defined by its growth, showing not only the great attendance it is, but also its great importance as a letter of presentation for the Spain Brand.” and the Madrid Brand, as well as the potential of our country as an undoubtedly leading receiving market, but also an issuing market.

Orlando Leite Ribeiro, ambassador of Brazil in Spain (partner country in this edition); Rosario Sánchez, Secretary of State for Tourism of the Ministry of Industry and Tourism of the Government of Spain; Mariano de Paco, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Community of Madrid; Almudena Maíllo, head of the Delegated Area of ​​Tourism of the Madrid City Council; Marco Sansavini, president of Iberia and the FITUR Organizing Committee, and María Valcarce, director of Fitur, participated in the presentation. A meeting with the media in which the importance of tourism for the Spanish economy was highlighted, with a contribution of more than 12% to the national GDP, with record numbers of visitors (at the time of the presentation – prior to the presentation of final numbers by the government -), the current figures were those of November 2024, with 88.5 million visitors to date since January 1 of the same year).

Leadership

The transformative role and the sector’s marked commitment to sustainability and innovation were two of the aspects highlighted by the participants, who also agreed to point out the importance of a fair that has become number 1 in participants and attendees, in an environment in which public-private collaboration is essential. An anticipated success thanks to the forecast of 9,500 participating companies, 156 countries and 884 regular exhibitors (10% year-on-year increase) that will display their offer in nine pavilions, highlighting the 101 countries with official representation, with an estimate of exceeding 150,000 professionals from Wednesday to Friday and around 100,000 general public during the weekend (which will mean an economic impact for Madrid of 445 million of income, with a positive effect on various sectors such as mobility, hotels, hospitality, culture or leisure).









Fitur’s international vocation is accentuated with the arrival of eleven new countries (especially in Africa and Asia), as well as the commitment to technology and innovation, evidenced by the increase in the Travel Technology area, which brings together trends technological management of tourist reservations. An international showcase that will once again make Madrid, according to Maíllo, “the world capital of tourism, being the perfect showcase to show the unique experiences that have made Madrid the second most attractive urban destination in the world according to Euromonitor.”

‘Spain Brand’

De Paco pointed out, for his part, how “the Community of Madrid has strengthened the tourism sector in 2024 as one of its main economic drivers by generating up to 8.6% of its GDP in 2024, more than 25,000 million euros, according to Exceltur. These data reflect Madrid’s decisive commitment to tourism and FITUR is key as a benchmark event for innovation, for the responsible development of tourism and for the visibility it provides to consolidated and emerging destinations.

As for the Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosario Sánchez, she highlighted that “if 40 years ago Spain was at the forefront in terms of tourism promotion with the creation of Turespaña (and precisely this year we will celebrate this anniversary in Fitur) today, Spain “He is once again demonstrating his great capacity to lead a new transformation of the sector.” A performance in which Fitur plays an essential role as a dissemination and business tool in the sector, with sections such as Cruises, LGTB+, Lingua, Screen, Sports, Techy, Talent, Woman, Know How & Export and FITUR 4all, which will promote the development of accessible tourism and will make initiatives of destinations and companies visible. Sections to which the Sustainability Observatory is added to form a universe of experiences around everything that brings the pleasure of traveling, both for travelers and for the countries that host visitors.

Useful data

Location: Pavilions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 (and IFEMA MADRID connection centers)

Date: Wednesday, January 22 to Sunday, January 26

Admission: Professional public and -Saturday and Sunday- general public (check prices on the website)

More information: www.ifema.es/fitur