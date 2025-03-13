Today, Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Christian Santoral celebrates the saint of Santa Cristina de Persiafollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Santa Cristina de Persia was a martyr who lived during the reign of Cosroes I, around the year 559. She was sentenced to death for her faith in Christ and, after being whipped with rods, died in Persia.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates the saint of Ramiro, Ansovino, Eldrado, Putio, Nicéforo, Sabino de Egypt, Rodrigo de Córdoba, Solomon .. although today he is known by Santa Cristina de Persia and with which the Christian religion tributes people in Spain.

The names of which today, March 13, 2025 we commemorate their saint are obtained from Roman martyrology. This encyclopedia brings together and adding new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman martyrology And so the list is completed.









Why do we commemorate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Christian faith and celebrates the life of a relevant person within the Christian faith who dedicated/gave his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.

Next you will find a list of the saints or holy That correspond to today Thursday, March 13, 2025, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of celebration of the Christian festivities, all of them related to events of Jesus’ life and the history of the Church.

Today’s onomastics

