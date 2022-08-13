Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Colby: Washington must be prepared for war over Taiwan

The United States is not preparing enough for a conflict with China over Taiwan, despite statements from the administration of US President Joe Biden. This opinion was expressed by former Assistant Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby in an article for foreign affairs.

He explained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and Beijing’s strong reaction to it demonstrated the seriousness of the issue. According to Colby, the scenario of a war with China over Taiwan has become frighteningly plausible.

The former assistant secretary of defense of the United States stressed that Washington must confront the Chinese threat in both the short and medium term. This means that the United States must be prepared for a war with China in order to win it. At the same time, Colby pointed to a fundamental discrepancy between the White House’s stated goals and its assessment of the Chinese threat and what it is doing to address it. In that case, it could lead to disaster, he predicted.

Earlier, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said that the US is on the brink of war with Russia and China. In his opinion, Washington is partially responsible for the possible development of events.