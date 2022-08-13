Stand use | “The same kind of bullying as anywhere else” – There is now a crying shortage of referees, the outrageous behavior of the spectators drives away the experimenters

Rarely there have been enough referees until there was a traffic jam, but at the moment the situation is quite worrying in many sports. Referees are needed at least in football, hockey and basketball.

The head referee of the Swedish Football Association Johan Holmqvist says that especially after the corona epidemic, the situation has become more difficult, when trainings could not be organized due to gathering restrictions. This year, the damage has been contained.

“Throughout the year, we train referees to improve the situation,” says Holmqvist.

There are more players and games in football and basketball all the time, but the interest in refereeing has not increased.

“So is it a general Finnish phenomenon or a universal phenomenon? There are a lot of people on the courses, but how to get them to continue requires attention”, says the head of refereeing at the Basketball Association Timo Nieminen.

Holmqvist also states that in the case of referees drop out is too big.

The biggest reason for terminating referees is seen to be the inappropriate behavior faced by the referees. The first experience can quickly become the last.

Referee Jari Järvinen heard whistles at the Ratina stadium in August 2020, when Ilves faced Hifki.

The youngest the referees are only 15 years old and the referee managers hope that the adults present at the game events understand that many are just practicing refereeing.

“It would be important for adults on the sidelines to be responsible and behave. If the players are 12 years old and there is a 15-year-old referee, they would understand that both the players and the referee are developing there,” says Holmqvist.

“I would hope that both coaches and parents would behave in such a way that the referee would have a pleasant experience,” Nieminen states.

Of course, judges make mistakes, but according to Nieminen, they could be treated more mercifully.

“You don’t shout to all the players who threw in, why didn’t you throw in? Yes, every judge tries to judge correctly.”

“ “It’s a hugely challenging task.”

The basketball association hopes that those at the beginning of their refereeing career would be encouraged rather than barked at.

Also head referee of the ice hockey association Harri Ahola recognize the phenomenon.

“The feedback that comes from the stands and the teams, those who do referee duties year after year are pretty tough guys.”

Attempts have been made to address this “feedback”. For example, in ice hockey, the rules and duties of the referees are always reviewed before the start of the season with the upper league teams.

“I thank the teams for that, especially in the top leagues, the feedback has improved a lot. The working conditions are better today than ten years ago.”

Ahola also reminds that the referee has the most demanding task in the game. It is not always understood in the audience.

“It is a hugely challenging task. You move in the game. You have to react to breakdowns in a second. You can see well from the top row, but on the ice it’s another matter.”

Judges often face differing opinions. A picture of Tappara’s game from March.

The public efforts have been made to influence the behavior with various campaigns, but shouting at the judges has a long tradition. It’s downright popular entertainment. Where did this Katsomo culture come from?

“Perhaps some feel that it is easy to criticize the referee when he is not part of his own team,” Holmqvist reflects.

According to Nieminen, the behavior faced by referees appears to be special in today’s society, where there is more and more discussion about standards of behavior. The phenomenon is comparable to bullying.

“Yelling at the referee is the same kind of bullying as anywhere else. It shouldn’t make it any different that it’s a sporting event.”

“Even very smart adults say words that could get them into a bad situation at work. It would probably never come to mind in any work community to shout something like that, or at least it would be dealt with strongly,” says Nieminen.

HIFK head coach Toni Koskela received a yellow card in September 2020.

A novice referee is always supported by more experienced referees. In football, we talk about godfathers.

“The godfather works as a trainer, gives feedback, supports and helps in the first matches. The godfather can have conversations with adults on the side of the field, because it can be a difficult situation for a young referee if an adult behaves inappropriately,” says Holmqvist.

Referee the task is challenging and it can easily get you in the neck. In addition, work is often focused on weekends.

However, compensation is also paid for it, which it is hoped will attract young people to participate.

“You can make a little pocket money with it, maybe you don’t have to think about summer jobs if you played a lot of games in the winter,” says Nieminen.

“The refereeing career could be emphasized more in the clubs. We often talk about athlete or coaching paths, but as a referee you can go far internationally if you want to and have enough talent,” he continues.

Holmqvist also reminds that you can create a successful career as a referee.

“A good example is Lina Lehtovaarawho refereed at the Women’s European Championship and is now in Costa Rica at the Under-20 World Championship.”

Lina Lehtovaara blew the whistle in the women’s Champions League final in May.

Referees in order to obtain it, Palloliito has organized trainings throughout the year. The course has been changed so that it starts with self-study and distance learning, so you can start it when it suits you best.

In the basketball association, referees who have already retired have been approached, and in the ice hockey association, athletes who have recently finished their playing careers have been brought in.

Nieminen hopes that the clubs would wake up to the situation, because the effects of the shortage of referees are reflected in them.

“The closer you get to the judges, the lower the costs. It makes a difference whether the judge comes from five or 100 kilometers away.”

If the situation becomes truly catastrophic, the games may have to be cancelled. However, this has not happened yet.

“I hope you don’t have to go to that,” says Nieminen.

“The effort is tough to be able to carry out the games in the starting season so that there is enough high-quality refereeing,” says Ahola.