Home page politics

Split

Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, at a press conference in July 2014. © picture alliance / dpa | EPA/PHOTOMIG

Igor Girkin is known for his rants against Vladimir Putin. Now he once again targeted the Russian military.

Moscow – How strong is the Russian military? In view of regular losses, this question is increasingly being asked – and is also being discussed within Russia. Criticism, of course, only comes from people outside of Putin’s circle of power. One of them is former Russian commander Igor Girkin. On Telegram he gave a scathing assessment of the Russian army.

Ex-commander Girkin: “We will not even defend the Kremlin”

Putin’s soldiers are not even able to defend the Kremlin. “We won’t be able to defend anything. Not even the Kremlin.” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, shared on Twitter on Friday a translated snippet of Girkin’s recent remarks about the Russian military.

Accordingly, the ex-commander said: “If we continue fighting like this, we will not be able to hold Rostov-on-Don in a year.” The city is located in southern Russia, near the Donbass. Here in the Russian-Ukrainian border region, Girkin played a key role in Russian operations after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 – but he has now switched to the camp of Putin critics. “Terrorist Girkin-Strelkov is as gloomy about the Russian army as Prigozhin,” Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter. Girkin is also known under the pseudonym Igor Strelkov.

Gerashenko also referred to the assessments of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has also complained about Putin’s military. Girkin, in turn, recently criticized “Putin’s cook” for his announced withdrawal from Bachmut. After complaining about the lack of ammunition, Girkin remarked laconically: “If everyone who is short of ammunition – and that applies to our entire army… – immediately decides to leave the front, will anyone remain in their position? “

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Ukraine reports gaining ground near Bakhmut – attacks on Kiev

Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. During counterattacks in the Ukraine war around the city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops claimed to have regained some ground. “The enemy is continuing its assault attacks inside the city,” spokesman for Ukrainian Army Group East Serhiy Cherevatyy said on state television. The Ukrainian units, on the other hand, put pressure on the Russian troops outside the city and continued to advance there.

Russia focused on the Ukrainian capital overnight. Violent anti-aircraft missile explosions shook Kiev again. According to the city administration, debris caused a fire in at least one high-rise building in a district on the east bank of the Dnipro. All information in the news ticker on the Ukraine war. (as)